The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars go up against the Dayton Flyers at UD Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Dayton vs. SIU-Edwardsville matchup.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Dayton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Dayton Betting Trends (2022-23)

SIU-Edwardsville covered 13 times in 28 matchups with a spread last year.

The Cougars were an underdog by 15.5 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Dayton covered 14 times in 32 chances against the spread last season.

Flyers games hit the over 11 out of 32 times last season.

