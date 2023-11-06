Monday's contest between the Northwestern Wildcats (0-0) and Binghamton Bearcats (0-0) going head to head at Welsh-Ryan Arena has a projected final score of 78-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Northwestern, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northwestern vs. Binghamton Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northwestern vs. Binghamton Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 78, Binghamton 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Northwestern vs. Binghamton

Computer Predicted Spread: Northwestern (-21.6)

Northwestern (-21.6) Computer Predicted Total: 135.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northwestern Performance Insights

Northwestern was 280th in the nation in points scored (67.7 per game) and 23rd-best in points allowed (62.8) last season.

The Wildcats collected 31.9 rebounds per game and conceded 31.9 boards last season, ranking 171st and 231st, respectively, in college basketball.

Last season Northwestern was ranked 193rd in the nation in assists with 12.8 per game.

Last year, the Wildcats were 149th in the nation in 3-point makes (7.6 per game) and 291st in 3-point percentage (32.1%).

Northwestern was 218th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (7.5 per game) and 187th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.8%) last year.

Northwestern attempted 59% of its shots from inside the arc, and 41% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 67.7% of Northwestern's baskets were 2-pointers, and 32.3% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.