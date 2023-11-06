The Northwestern Wildcats take on the Binghamton Bearcats on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on B1G+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Northwestern vs. Binghamton matchup.

Northwestern vs. Binghamton Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northwestern vs. Binghamton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northwestern vs. Binghamton Betting Trends (2022-23)

Northwestern covered 18 times in 30 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times in Wildcats games.

Binghamton went 10-15-0 ATS last year.

Bearcats games went over the point total 11 out of 25 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.