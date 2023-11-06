How to Watch Northwestern vs. Binghamton on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northwestern Wildcats (0-0) play the Binghamton Bearcats (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.
Northwestern vs. Binghamton Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- TV: B1G+
Northwestern Stats Insights
- Last season, the Wildcats had a 40.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.0% lower than the 43.7% of shots the Bearcats' opponents made.
- Northwestern went 8-2 when it shot higher than 43.7% from the field.
- The Bearcats ranked 171st in rebounding in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 171st.
- Last year, the Wildcats put up 67.7 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 71.5 the Bearcats allowed.
- Northwestern had a 9-1 record last season when putting up more than 71.5 points.
Northwestern Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Northwestern was worse in home games last year, averaging 68.2 points per game, compared to 69.5 per game on the road.
- The Wildcats allowed 60.3 points per game last season at home, which was 8.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.4).
- In home games, Northwestern made 0.3 more treys per game (8.1) than in road games (7.8). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (32.4%) compared to on the road (34.1%).
Northwestern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Binghamton
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|11/10/2023
|Dayton
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|11/14/2023
|Western Michigan
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
