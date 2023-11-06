The No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) are heavy, 23.5-point favorites against the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The matchup's point total is set at 149.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northern Illinois vs. Marquette Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -23.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Huskies Betting Records & Stats

Northern Illinois and its opponents combined to score more than 149.5 points in 14 of 27 games last season.

The average over/under for Huskies outings last year was 147, 2.5 fewer points than this game's total.

The Huskies beat the spread 16 times in 32 games last season.

Marquette had more success against the spread than Northern Illinois last season, tallying an ATS record of 20-12-0, compared to the 16-11-0 mark of the Huskies.

Northern Illinois vs. Marquette Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 149.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 149.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 16 50% 79.3 151.3 70.3 145.3 149.5 Northern Illinois 14 51.9% 72 151.3 75 145.3 143.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Northern Illinois Insights & Trends

The Huskies put up an average of 72 points per game last year, only 1.7 more points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.

Northern Illinois went 13-2 against the spread and 12-6 overall when it scored more than 70.3 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northern Illinois vs. Marquette Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 23.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 20-12-0 1-1 15-17-0 Northern Illinois 16-11-0 1-0 15-12-0

Northern Illinois vs. Marquette Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marquette Northern Illinois 16-1 Home Record 5-7 8-4 Away Record 7-10 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 11-4-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.