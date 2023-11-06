Monday's game between the Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) and the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) at Fiserv Forum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 86-62 and heavily favors Marquette to come out on top. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Northern Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: Fiserv Forum

Northern Illinois vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 86, Northern Illinois 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Illinois vs. Marquette

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-23.8)

Marquette (-23.8) Computer Predicted Total: 147.7

Northern Illinois Performance Insights

Northern Illinois ranked 169th in the country last season with 72.0 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 311th with 75.0 points allowed per game.

The Huskies averaged 30.0 boards per game (278th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 33.4 rebounds per contest (310th-ranked).

Northern Illinois averaged 12.6 dimes per game, which ranked them 211th in college basketball.

With 13.7 turnovers per game, the Huskies ranked 323rd in college basketball. They forced 12.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 102nd in college basketball.

With 7.4 three-pointers per game, the Huskies were 182nd in college basketball. They had a 34.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 146th in college basketball.

With 7.2 three-pointers conceded per game, Northern Illinois ranked 177th in the country. It allowed a 32.8% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 112th in college basketball.

Northern Illinois took 62.7% two-pointers and 37.3% from beyond the arc last year. Of the team's baskets, 71.8% were two-pointers and 28.2% were three-pointers.

