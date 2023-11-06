The No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) take the court against the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Northern Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: Fox Sports 1

Northern Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Huskies shot at a 46.1% rate from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles averaged.
  • Last season, Northern Illinois had an 11-6 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.5% from the field.
  • The Huskies were the 278th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Eagles finished 280th.
  • The Huskies put up an average of 72.0 points per game last year, only 1.7 more points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles gave up.
  • Northern Illinois went 12-6 last season when it scored more than 70.3 points.

Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Northern Illinois averaged 8.4 more points per game at home (77.6) than on the road (69.2).
  • The Huskies conceded fewer points at home (74.3 per game) than on the road (75.5) last season.
  • Northern Illinois sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (6.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than away (32.6%).

Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
11/11/2023 Appalachian State - NIU Convocation Center
11/13/2023 Illinois Tech - NIU Convocation Center

