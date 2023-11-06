How to Watch Northern Illinois vs. Marquette on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) take the court against the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Northern Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Northern Illinois Stats Insights
- The Huskies shot at a 46.1% rate from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles averaged.
- Last season, Northern Illinois had an 11-6 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.5% from the field.
- The Huskies were the 278th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Eagles finished 280th.
- The Huskies put up an average of 72.0 points per game last year, only 1.7 more points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles gave up.
- Northern Illinois went 12-6 last season when it scored more than 70.3 points.
Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Northern Illinois averaged 8.4 more points per game at home (77.6) than on the road (69.2).
- The Huskies conceded fewer points at home (74.3 per game) than on the road (75.5) last season.
- Northern Illinois sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (6.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than away (32.6%).
Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|11/11/2023
|Appalachian State
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
|11/13/2023
|Illinois Tech
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
