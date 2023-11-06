The No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) take the court against the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Northern Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

Northern Illinois Stats Insights

The Huskies shot at a 46.1% rate from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles averaged.

Last season, Northern Illinois had an 11-6 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.5% from the field.

The Huskies were the 278th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Eagles finished 280th.

The Huskies put up an average of 72.0 points per game last year, only 1.7 more points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles gave up.

Northern Illinois went 12-6 last season when it scored more than 70.3 points.

Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Northern Illinois averaged 8.4 more points per game at home (77.6) than on the road (69.2).

The Huskies conceded fewer points at home (74.3 per game) than on the road (75.5) last season.

Northern Illinois sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (6.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than away (32.6%).

Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule