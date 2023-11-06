The Boston Celtics versus the Minnesota Timberwolves is a game to see on a Monday NBA slate that has 12 compelling matchups.

Today's NBA Games

The Orlando Magic host the Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks hope to pick up a road win at the Magic on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL and BSSW

BSFL and BSSW Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

ORL Record: 4-2

4-2 DAL Record: 5-1

5-1 ORL Stats: 109.7 PPG (19th in NBA), 103.5 Opp. PPG (third)

109.7 PPG (19th in NBA), 103.5 Opp. PPG (third) DAL Stats: 121.3 PPG (fourth in NBA), 116.2 Opp. PPG (23rd)

Players to Watch

ORL Key Player: Franz Wagner (21.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Franz Wagner (21.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG) DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (41.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 8.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: ORL -1.5

ORL -1.5 ORL Odds to Win: -115

-115 DAL Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 224.5 points

The Philadelphia 76ers play host to the Washington Wizards

The Wizards look to pull of an away win at the 76ers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MNMT

NBCS-PH and MNMT Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHI Record: 4-1

4-1 WAS Record: 1-4

1-4 PHI Stats: 116.6 PPG (sixth in NBA), 104.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)

116.6 PPG (sixth in NBA), 104.4 Opp. PPG (fourth) WAS Stats: 115.0 PPG (12th in NBA), 125.2 Opp. PPG (30th)

Players to Watch

PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (31.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 7.0 APG)

Joel Embiid (31.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 7.0 APG) WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHI -11.5

PHI -11.5 PHI Odds to Win: -650

-650 WAS Odds to Win: +450

+450 Total: 228.5 points

The Indiana Pacers take on the San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs take to the home court of the Pacers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSIN and BSSW

BSIN and BSSW Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

IND Record: 3-3

3-3 SA Record: 3-3

3-3 IND Stats: 120.3 PPG (fifth in NBA), 123.5 Opp. PPG (29th)

120.3 PPG (fifth in NBA), 123.5 Opp. PPG (29th) SA Stats: 115.2 PPG (11th in NBA), 121.5 Opp. PPG (27th)

Players to Watch

IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (20.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 12.3 APG)

Tyrese Haliburton (20.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 12.3 APG) SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (15.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: IND -7.5

IND -7.5 IND Odds to Win: -300

-300 SA Odds to Win: +240

+240 Total: 238.5 points

The Detroit Pistons play host to the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors hit the road the Pistons on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET and NBCS-BA

BSDET and NBCS-BA Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DET Record: 2-5

2-5 GS Record: 5-2

5-2 DET Stats: 109.4 PPG (20th in NBA), 111.9 Opp. PPG (15th)

109.4 PPG (20th in NBA), 111.9 Opp. PPG (15th) GS Stats: 115.6 PPG (10th in NBA), 110.6 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

DET Key Player: Jalen Duren (18.0 PPG, 15.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Jalen Duren (18.0 PPG, 15.3 RPG, 4.0 APG) GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (30.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: GS -6.5

GS -6.5 GS Odds to Win: -250

-250 DET Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 228.5 points

The Brooklyn Nets host the Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks look to pull of an away win at the Nets on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES and BSWI

YES and BSWI Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

BKN Record: 3-3

3-3 MIL Record: 3-2

3-2 BKN Stats: 116.3 PPG (seventh in NBA), 116.0 Opp. PPG (22nd)

116.3 PPG (seventh in NBA), 116.0 Opp. PPG (22nd) MIL Stats: 114.2 PPG (14th in NBA), 118.6 Opp. PPG (25th)

Players to Watch

BKN Key Player: Cameron Thomas (33.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Cameron Thomas (33.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.0 APG) MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (24.5 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 3.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIL -5.5

MIL -5.5 MIL Odds to Win: -225

-225 BKN Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 230.5 points

The Miami Heat face the Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers hit the road the Heat on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSUN, and SportsNet LA

NBA TV, BSSUN, and SportsNet LA Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIA Record: 2-4

2-4 LAL Record: 3-3

3-3 MIA Stats: 107.3 PPG (25th in NBA), 112.0 Opp. PPG (16th)

107.3 PPG (25th in NBA), 112.0 Opp. PPG (16th) LAL Stats: 111.8 PPG (17th in NBA), 115.7 Opp. PPG (21st)

Players to Watch

MIA Key Player: Tyler Herro (22.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)

Tyler Herro (22.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.3 APG) LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.7 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 2.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIA -1.5

MIA -1.5 MIA Odds to Win: -115

-115 LAL Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 222.5 points

The New York Knicks play the Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers hope to pick up a road win at the Knicks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MSG and BSSC

MSG and BSSC Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

NY Record: 2-4

2-4 LAC Record: 3-2

3-2 NY Stats: 103.3 PPG (30th in NBA), 103.3 Opp. PPG (second)

103.3 PPG (30th in NBA), 103.3 Opp. PPG (second) LAC Stats: 121.4 PPG (third in NBA), 109.2 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

NY Key Player: Julius Randle (13.7 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)

Julius Randle (13.7 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 6.7 APG) LAC Key Player: Paul George (27.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAC -1.5

LAC -1.5 LAC Odds to Win: -120

-120 NY Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 226.5 points

The Oklahoma City Thunder play host to the Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks take to the home court of the Thunder on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOK and BSSE

BSOK and BSSE Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

OKC Record: 3-3

3-3 ATL Record: 4-2

4-2 OKC Stats: 116.0 PPG (ninth in NBA), 116.7 Opp. PPG (24th)

116.0 PPG (ninth in NBA), 116.7 Opp. PPG (24th) ATL Stats: 122.8 PPG (second in NBA), 115.2 Opp. PPG (20th)

Players to Watch

OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 7.0 APG)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 7.0 APG) ATL Key Player: Trae Young (21.3 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 10.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: ATL -2.5

ATL -2.5 ATL Odds to Win: -145

-145 OKC Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 236.5 points

The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Boston Celtics

The Celtics hope to pick up a road win at the Timberwolves on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN and NBCS-BOS

BSN and NBCS-BOS Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIN Record: 3-2

3-2 BOS Record: 5-0

5-0 MIN Stats: 109.2 PPG (21st in NBA), 99.6 Opp. PPG (first)

109.2 PPG (21st in NBA), 99.6 Opp. PPG (first) BOS Stats: 126.4 PPG (first in NBA), 108.0 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (25.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 5.0 APG)

Anthony Edwards (25.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 5.0 APG) BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (29.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BOS -4.5

BOS -4.5 BOS Odds to Win: -175

-175 MIN Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 225.5 points

The Houston Rockets host the Sacramento Kings

The Kings look to pull off a road win at the Rockets on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA

Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

HOU Record: 2-3

2-3 SAC Record: 2-3

2-3 HOU Stats: 107.6 PPG (24th in NBA), 111.2 Opp. PPG (14th)

107.6 PPG (24th in NBA), 111.2 Opp. PPG (14th) SAC Stats: 113.2 PPG (15th in NBA), 114.4 Opp. PPG (18th)

Players to Watch

HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (19.3 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 6.7 APG)

Alperen Sengun (19.3 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 6.7 APG) SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (17.7 PPG, 15.0 RPG, 5.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: HOU -1.5

HOU -1.5 HOU Odds to Win: -125

-125 SAC Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 218.5 points

The Chicago Bulls take on the Utah Jazz

The Jazz travel to face the Bulls on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and KJZZ

NBCS-CHI and KJZZ Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 2-5

2-5 UTA Record: 2-5

2-5 CHI Stats: 105.0 PPG (28th in NBA), 113.7 Opp. PPG (17th)

105.0 PPG (28th in NBA), 113.7 Opp. PPG (17th) UTA Stats: 111.6 PPG (18th in NBA), 118.7 Opp. PPG (26th)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (23.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.3 APG)

DeMar DeRozan (23.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.3 APG) UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (24.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CHI -3.5

CHI -3.5 CHI Odds to Win: -175

-175 UTA Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 223.5 points

The Denver Nuggets face the New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans go on the road to face the Nuggets on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ALT and BSNO

ALT and BSNO Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DEN Record: 6-1

6-1 NO Record: 4-2

4-2 DEN Stats: 114.6 PPG (13th in NBA), 104.7 Opp. PPG (fifth)

114.6 PPG (13th in NBA), 104.7 Opp. PPG (fifth) NO Stats: 108.2 PPG (23rd in NBA), 111.0 Opp. PPG (13th)

Players to Watch

DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.3 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 7.7 APG)

Nikola Jokic (26.3 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 7.7 APG) NO Key Player: CJ McCollum (18.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DEN -5.5

DEN -5.5 DEN Odds to Win: -250

-250 NO Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 223.5 points

