The Marquette Golden Eagles will open their 2023-24 season against the Northern Illinois Huskies on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Marquette vs. Northern Illinois matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marquette Moneyline Northern Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Marquette (-23.5) 149.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Marquette (-23.5) 150.5 -6000 +1600 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends (2022-23)

Marquette compiled a 20-12-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 15 Golden Eagles games last season went over the point total.

Northern Illinois put together a 16-11-0 record against the spread last year.

A total of 15 of the Huskies' games last season went over the point total.

