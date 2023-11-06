The LSU Tigers will begin their 2023-24 campaign facing the Colorado Buffaloes on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: TNT

LSU vs. Colorado 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Buffaloes' 69.2 points per game last year were 11.3 more points than the 57.9 the Tigers allowed to opponents.

Colorado had a 22-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 82.3 points.

Last year, the 82.3 points per game the Tigers scored were 23 more points than the Buffaloes gave up (59.3).

When LSU put up more than 59.3 points last season, it went 27-1.

The Tigers made 46.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.8 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

The Buffaloes shot 41.3% from the field, 5.3% higher than the 36% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Colorado - T-Mobile Arena 11/9/2023 Queens (NC) - Pete Maravich Assembly Center 11/12/2023 Mississippi Valley State - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Colorado Schedule