The Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-0) are heavy, 29.5-point underdogs against the No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (0-0) at State Farm Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+. The over/under is 142.5 in the matchup.

Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Illinois -29.5 142.5

Illinois Betting Records & Stats

In 12 of 29 games last season, Illinois and its opponents scored more than 142.5 points.

Illinois games had an average of 141.5 points last season, 1.0 less than this game's over/under.

Illinois covered 16 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.

Eastern Illinois (12-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 55.2% of the time, 10.8% less often than Illinois (16-13-0) last season.

Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 142.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois 12 41.4% 74.3 143.1 67.2 139.3 140.5 Eastern Illinois 13 48.1% 68.8 143.1 72.1 139.3 138.9

Additional Illinois Insights & Trends

Last year, the 74.3 points per game the Fighting Illini put up were only 2.2 more points than the Panthers allowed (72.1).

When Illinois put up more than 72.1 points last season, it went 11-4 against the spread and 14-2 overall.

Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 29.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois 16-13-0 2-1 13-16-0 Eastern Illinois 12-15-0 2-0 16-11-0

Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois Eastern Illinois 15-2 Home Record 6-9 3-7 Away Record 3-12 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 77.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.7 70.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.7 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

