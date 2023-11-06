Monday's game between the Illinois State Redbirds (0-0) and Omaha Mavericks (0-0) squaring off at Baxter Arena has a projected final score of 74-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Illinois State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Redbirds went 24-9 last season.

Illinois State vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

Illinois State vs. Omaha Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois State 74, Omaha 60

Illinois State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Redbirds had a +210 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 6.4 points per game. They put up 68.8 points per game to rank 105th in college basketball and allowed 62.4 per contest to rank 118th in college basketball.

Illinois State scored more in conference action (71.8 points per game) than overall (68.8).

The Redbirds put up more points at home (71.5 per game) than on the road (66) last season.

At home, Illinois State gave up 61.5 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than it allowed away (62.4).

