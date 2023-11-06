The Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-0) play the No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at State Farm Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV: B1G+

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini made 44.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.4 percentage points higher than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

In games Illinois shot higher than 43.5% from the field, it went 14-5 overall.

The Fighting Illini were the 24th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Panthers finished 238th.

Last year, the Fighting Illini recorded 74.3 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 72.1 the Panthers gave up.

When Illinois put up more than 72.1 points last season, it went 14-2.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison

Illinois posted 77.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.5 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Fighting Illini gave up 62.1 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 69.8.

Illinois sunk 8 threes per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 3.4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.5 threes per game, 27.9% three-point percentage).

Illinois Upcoming Schedule