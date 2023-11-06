How to Watch Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-0) play the No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at State Farm Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- TV: B1G+
Illinois Stats Insights
- The Fighting Illini made 44.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.4 percentage points higher than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
- In games Illinois shot higher than 43.5% from the field, it went 14-5 overall.
- The Fighting Illini were the 24th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Panthers finished 238th.
- Last year, the Fighting Illini recorded 74.3 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 72.1 the Panthers gave up.
- When Illinois put up more than 72.1 points last season, it went 14-2.
Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- Illinois posted 77.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.5 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Fighting Illini gave up 62.1 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 69.8.
- Illinois sunk 8 threes per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 3.4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.5 threes per game, 27.9% three-point percentage).
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/10/2023
|Oakland
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/14/2023
|Marquette
|-
|State Farm Center
