The Illinois Fighting Illini face the Eastern Illinois Panthers on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on B1G+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois matchup.

Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Illinois Moneyline Eastern Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Illinois (-29.5) 142.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Illinois (-28.5) 142.5 -10000 +2200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois Betting Trends (2022-23)

Eastern Illinois put together a 12-15-0 record against the spread last year.

The Panthers were an underdog by 29.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in both.

Illinois won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Fighting Illini games went over the point total 13 out of 29 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.