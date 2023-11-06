The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (0-0) hit the court against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on B1G+.

Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
  • TV: B1G+

Eastern Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Panthers shot 44.3% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 41.6% the Fighting Illini's opponents shot last season.
  • Eastern Illinois went 8-12 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Panthers were the 238th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Fighting Illini finished 60th.
  • The Panthers' 68.8 points per game last year were just 1.6 more points than the 67.2 the Fighting Illini gave up to opponents.
  • Eastern Illinois put together an 8-7 record last season in games it scored more than 67.2 points.

Eastern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Eastern Illinois scored 70.7 points per game last season, 3.0 more than it averaged away (67.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Panthers allowed 8.3 fewer points per game at home (68.1) than on the road (76.4).
  • Beyond the arc, Eastern Illinois knocked down more triples away (5.9 per game) than at home (4.7) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (35.6%) than at home (30.8%).

Eastern Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Illinois - State Farm Center
11/8/2023 Monmouth (IL) - Lantz Arena
11/11/2023 @ Loyola Chicago - Joseph J. Gentile Center

