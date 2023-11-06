Monday's game at Wintrust Arena has the DePaul Blue Demons (0-0) squaring off against the Western Michigan Broncos (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 80-60 victory as our model heavily favors DePaul.

A season ago, the Blue Demons went 16-17 over the course of the season.

DePaul vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

DePaul vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 80, Western Michigan 60

DePaul Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Blue Demons outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game last season (posting 76.6 points per game, 22nd in college basketball, and giving up 72.3 per outing, 338th in college basketball) and had a +143 scoring differential.

DePaul posted 76.1 points per game last year in conference contests, which was 0.5 fewer points per game than its overall average (76.6).

At home, the Blue Demons posted 5.3 more points per game last year (80.5) than they did when playing on the road (75.2).

DePaul surrendered 72.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 76.0 on the road.

