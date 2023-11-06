If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in DeKalb County, Illinois, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

DeKalb County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Monday

TBD at Sandwich High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 6

6:00 PM CT on November 6 Location: Sandwich, IL

Sandwich, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Sandwich High School at Wheaton Academy