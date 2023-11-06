Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in DeKalb County, Illinois, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
DeKalb County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Monday
TBD at Sandwich High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 6
- Location: Sandwich, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Sandwich High School at Wheaton Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: West Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
