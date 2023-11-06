The Chicago Bulls, with Coby White, take on the Utah Jazz at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

White, in his most recent game (November 4 loss against the Nuggets), produced 11 points, five assists and two steals.

If you'd like to place a wager on White's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (+100)

Over 12.5 (+100) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-169)

Over 3.5 (-169) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-139)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 118 points per game last year made the Jazz the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the Jazz were 17th in the league last season, conceding 43.5 per game.

Looking at assists, the Jazz gave up 25 per contest last season, ranking them 10th in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Jazz were ranked 18th in the league last year, giving up 12.5 makes per game.

Coby White vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/7/2023 29 5 6 3 1 0 1 11/28/2022 23 15 2 0 3 0 0

