Monday's game that pits the Bowling Green Falcons (0-0) versus the Chicago State Cougars (0-0) at Stroh Center has a projected final score of 76-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bowling Green, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM on November 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Chicago State vs. Bowling Green Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Stroh Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Chicago State vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 76, Chicago State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Chicago State vs. Bowling Green

Computer Predicted Spread: Bowling Green (-5.0)

Bowling Green (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 147.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Chicago State Performance Insights

Last season Chicago State scored 70.3 points per game (205th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 73 points per contest (264th-ranked).

The Cougars were 163rd in the country with 32 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 106th with 30.1 rebounds allowed per game.

Chicago State delivered 12.2 dimes per game, which ranked them 249th in the nation.

With 12.7 turnovers per game, the Cougars were 265th in the country. They forced 10.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 267th in college basketball.

Last season the Cougars drained 8.3 treys per game (74th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 33.9% (193rd-ranked) from three-point land.

Chicago State gave up 7.5 threes per game (218th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 34.4% (229th-ranked) from downtown.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Chicago State took 57% two-pointers (accounting for 66.3% of the team's baskets) and 43% threes (33.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.