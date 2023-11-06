The Chicago State Cougars face the Bowling Green Falcons at Stroh Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bowling Green vs. Chicago State matchup in this article.

Chicago State vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chicago State vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bowling Green Moneyline Chicago State Moneyline BetMGM Bowling Green (-8.5) 146.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bowling Green (-8.5) 146.5 -420 +310 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Chicago State vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends (2022-23)

Chicago State covered 13 times in 23 matchups with a spread last year.

The Cougars were an underdog by 8.5 points or more 14 times last season, and covered the spread in six of those matchups.

Bowling Green put together a 12-15-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times in Falcons games.

