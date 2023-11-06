The Chicago State Cougars (0-0) go up against the Bowling Green Falcons (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Stroh Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Chicago State vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Chicago State Stats Insights

The Cougars' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.3 percentage points lower than the Falcons given up to their opponents (46.6%).

Last season, Chicago State had a 9-4 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Cougars were the 163rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Falcons finished 162nd.

The Cougars' 70.3 points per game last year were 8.2 fewer points than the 78.5 the Falcons allowed.

When it scored more than 78.5 points last season, Chicago State went 5-1.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Chicago State averaged 21.9 more points per game at home (86.6) than on the road (64.7).

The Cougars conceded 63.1 points per game at home last season, and 76.5 away.

Chicago State drained more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.3%) than away (31.3%).

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule