The Chicago State Cougars (0-0) go up against the Bowling Green Falcons (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Stroh Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chicago State vs. Bowling Green Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Chicago State Stats Insights

  • The Cougars' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.3 percentage points lower than the Falcons given up to their opponents (46.6%).
  • Last season, Chicago State had a 9-4 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Cougars were the 163rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Falcons finished 162nd.
  • The Cougars' 70.3 points per game last year were 8.2 fewer points than the 78.5 the Falcons allowed.
  • When it scored more than 78.5 points last season, Chicago State went 5-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Chicago State averaged 21.9 more points per game at home (86.6) than on the road (64.7).
  • The Cougars conceded 63.1 points per game at home last season, and 76.5 away.
  • Chicago State drained more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.3%) than away (31.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Bowling Green - Stroh Center
11/9/2023 Mercer - Jones Convocation Center
11/12/2023 @ Southern Indiana - Screaming Eagles Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.