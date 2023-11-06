The Chicago Bulls host the Utah Jazz at United Center on Monday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on DeMar DeRozan, Lauri Markkanen and others in this game.

Bulls vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and KJZZ

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +126)

The 23.3 points DeRozan has scored per game this season is 2.8 more than his prop total set for Monday (20.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

DeRozan has averaged 3.3 assists per game, 2.2 less than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (Over: -114) 11.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -130)

Nikola Vucevic's 14.5-point scoring average is 3.0 less than Monday's prop total.

He averages 1.0 less rebound than his prop bet Monday of 11.5.

Vucevic's assists average -- 2.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Monday's prop bet.

Zach LaVine Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -159) 3.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: +106)

Monday's points prop bet for Zach LaVine is 24.5 points, the same as his season average.

He averages 1.0 more rebound than his over/under on Monday (which is 3.5).

LaVine averages 1.3 assists, 2.2 less than his over/under on Monday.

LaVine's 2.5 three-pointers made per game is the same as his Monday over/under.

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 23.5 (Over: -108) 8.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -125)

The 23.5-point over/under set for Markkanen on Monday is 0.8 lower than his season scoring average of 24.3.

His rebounding average -- 8.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Markkanen has connected on four three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (3.5).

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 13.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: +122)

John Collins' 13 points per game average is 0.5 less than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged 4.5 more rebounds per game (11) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (6.5).

Collins has made one three-pointer per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

