The Chicago Bulls (2-5) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (2-5) on November 6, 2023 at United Center.

Bulls vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Bulls vs Jazz Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points lower than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (49.1%).

The Bulls are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank third.

The 105 points per game the Bulls score are 13.7 fewer points than the Jazz give up (118.7).

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Bulls fared better in home games last year, posting 114 points per game, compared to 112.2 per game away from home.

Defensively Chicago was better in home games last year, ceding 111.2 points per game, compared to 112.5 when playing on the road.

In terms of total three-pointers made, the Bulls performed worse at home last season, averaging 10.3 three-pointers per game, compared to 10.6 in away games. Meanwhile, they posted a 36.5% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 35.7% clip on the road.

Bulls Injuries