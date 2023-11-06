Bulls vs. Jazz Injury Report Today - November 6
The injury report for the Chicago Bulls (2-5) ahead of their game against the Utah Jazz (2-5) currently has two players. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6 from United Center.
In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Bulls suffered a 123-101 loss to the Nuggets. Nikola Vucevic put up 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Bulls.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Lonzo Ball
|PG
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Ayo Dosunmu
|SG
|Out
|Illness
|4.3
|1.3
|1
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
Jazz Injuries: Walker Kessler: Questionable (Elbow)
Bulls vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and KJZZ
