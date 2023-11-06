The injury report for the Chicago Bulls (2-5) ahead of their game against the Utah Jazz (2-5) currently has two players. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6 from United Center.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Bulls suffered a 123-101 loss to the Nuggets. Nikola Vucevic put up 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Bulls.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lonzo Ball PG Out For Season Knee Ayo Dosunmu SG Out Illness 4.3 1.3 1

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Walker Kessler: Questionable (Elbow)

Bulls vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and KJZZ

Watch this game on Fubo

