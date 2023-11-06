The Utah Jazz (0-1), on Monday, November 6, 2023 at United Center, go up against the Chicago Bulls (0-1). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and KJZZ.

Bulls vs. Jazz Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 6

Monday, November 6 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI, KJZZ

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic's numbers last season were 17.6 points, 11 boards and 3.2 assists per game. He also drained 52% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 triples.

Per game, DeMar DeRozan collected 24.5 points, 4.6 boards and 5.1 assists. He also put up 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Zach LaVine posted 24.8 points, 4.5 boards and 4.2 assists. He drained 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per contest.

Patrick Williams put up 10.2 points, 4 boards and 1.2 assists. He drained 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 41.7% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.

Torrey Craig's stats last season included 7.4 points, 5.4 boards and 1.5 assists per contest. He drained 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen put up 25.6 points, 8.6 boards and 1.9 assists last year, shooting 49.9% from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with 3 made treys per game (seventh in league).

Jordan Clarkson posted 20.8 points, 4 boards and 4.4 assists last season, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 33.8% from downtown, with 2.5 made treys per game.

Walker Kessler put up 9.2 points, 0.9 assists and 8.4 rebounds.

John Collins averaged 13.1 points, 1.2 assists and 6.5 boards.

Kelly Olynyk put up 12.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Bulls vs. Jazz Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bulls Jazz 113.1 Points Avg. 117.1 111.8 Points Allowed Avg. 118 49% Field Goal % 47.3% 36.1% Three Point % 35.3%

