Monday's contest at Swinney Recreation Center has the UMKC Kangaroos (0-0) taking on the Bradley Braves (0-0) at 12:00 PM (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a 69-64 victory for UMKC, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Braves went 4-28 in the 2022-23 season.

Bradley vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri

Bradley vs. UMKC Score Prediction

Prediction: UMKC 69, Bradley 64

Bradley Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Braves were outscored by 16.3 points per game last season (scoring 57.0 points per game to rank 321st in college basketball while allowing 73.3 per outing to rank 342nd in college basketball) and had a -521 scoring differential overall.

Bradley scored fewer points in conference action (56.7 per game) than overall (57.0).

The Braves averaged 59.9 points per game at home last season, and 55.3 on the road.

Bradley gave up fewer points at home (70.4 per game) than away (75.8) last season.

