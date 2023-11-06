Monday's contest between the UAB Blazers (0-0) and Bradley Braves (0-0) matching up at Bartow Arena has a projected final score of 75-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UAB, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Bradley vs. UAB Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Bartow Arena

Bradley vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 75, Bradley 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Bradley vs. UAB

Computer Predicted Spread: UAB (-7.7)

UAB (-7.7) Computer Predicted Total: 141.8

Bradley Performance Insights

Bradley was carried by its defense last year, as it ranked 21st-best in the nation by giving up just 62.7 points per game. It ranked 198th in college basketball in points scored (70.7 per contest).

With 33.0 boards per game, the Braves were 101st in the country. They allowed 29.4 rebounds per contest, which ranked 71st in college basketball.

Last season Bradley ranked 157th in college basketball in assists, putting up 13.3 per game.

With 11.1 turnovers per game, the Braves were 104th in the country. They forced 11.8 turnovers per contest, which ranked 183rd in college basketball.

The Braves drained 7.9 treys per game (112th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while putting up a 35.5% three-point percentage (98th-ranked).

With 6.6 threes conceded per game, Bradley ranked 100th in the country. It gave up a 31.9% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 67th in college basketball.

Of the shots taken by Bradley last season, 60.9% of them were two-pointers (69.9% of the team's made baskets) and 39.1% were from beyond the arc (30.1%).

