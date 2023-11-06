The UAB Blazers will open their 2023-24 season facing the Bradley Braves on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UAB vs. Bradley matchup.

Bradley vs. UAB Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bradley vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Bradley vs. UAB Betting Trends (2022-23)

Bradley covered 17 times in 30 chances against the spread last season.

The Braves did not cover the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).

UAB put together a 14-16-0 record against the spread last season.

The Blazers and their opponents combined to hit the over 20 out of 30 times last season.

