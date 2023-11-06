The Bradley Braves (0-0) face the UAB Blazers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Bartow Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bradley vs. UAB Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bradley Stats Insights

  • The Braves shot at a 46.1% rate from the field last season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Blazers averaged.
  • Last season, Bradley had a 20-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 41.2% from the field.
  • The Blazers ranked fifth in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Braves ranked 178th.
  • The Braves put up just 0.4 more points per game last year (70.7) than the Blazers gave up to opponents (70.3).
  • When it scored more than 70.3 points last season, Bradley went 17-1.

Bradley Home & Away Comparison

  • Bradley scored more points at home (78.4 per game) than away (66.2) last season.
  • The Braves gave up fewer points at home (56.5 per game) than on the road (66.3) last season.
  • Bradley drained more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.4%) than away (33.4%).

Bradley Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ UAB - Bartow Arena
11/11/2023 Utah State - Carver Arena
11/14/2023 Tarleton State - Carver Arena

