When Tyler Scott hits the gridiron for the Chicago Bears in their Week 9 matchup against the New Orleans Saints (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Scott will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Tyler Scott score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Scott's stat line reveals eight catches for 62 yards. He puts up 10.3 yards per game, having been targeted 15 times.

Having played six games this year, Scott has not had a TD reception.

Tyler Scott Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 2 2 14 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 3 1 6 0 Week 4 Broncos 0 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 4 2 12 0 Week 7 Raiders 3 2 19 0 Week 8 @Chargers 3 1 11 0

Rep Tyler Scott with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.