Should you bet on Robert Tonyan scoring a touchdown in the Chicago Bears' upcoming Week 9 matchup versus the New Orleans Saints, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Robert Tonyan score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a TD)

Tonyan's stat line shows six grabs for 47 yards. He averages 7.8 yards receiving per game.

Tonyan, in five games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Robert Tonyan Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Buccaneers 2 0 0 0 Week 4 Broncos 2 2 18 0 Week 5 @Commanders 2 2 10 0 Week 6 Vikings 1 1 11 0 Week 8 @Chargers 1 1 8 0

