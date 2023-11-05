The Chicago Blackhawks, including Philipp Kurashev, will be on the ice Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New Jersey Devils. There are prop bets for Kurashev available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Philipp Kurashev vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Kurashev Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Kurashev has averaged 17:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

In two of four games this year, Kurashev has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In two of four games this season Kurashev has recorded a point, including one game with multiple points.

In one of four games this year, Kurashev has an assist, and he recorded multiple assists in that game.

The implied probability that Kurashev goes over his points over/under is 46.5%, based on the odds.

Kurashev has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kurashev Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 36 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 4 Games 2 4 Points 0 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.