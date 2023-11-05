Will Nick Foligno Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 5?
The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest versus the New Jersey Devils is scheduled for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nick Foligno score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nick Foligno score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Foligno stats and insights
- Foligno has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Devils yet this season.
- Foligno has scored one goal on the power play.
- Foligno's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 36 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.1 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.