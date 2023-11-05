The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest versus the New Jersey Devils is scheduled for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nick Foligno score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nick Foligno score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Foligno stats and insights

Foligno has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Devils yet this season.

Foligno has scored one goal on the power play.

Foligno's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 36 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.1 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.