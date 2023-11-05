The Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints are set to meet in a Week 9 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Darrynton Evans score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Will Darrynton Evans score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Evans has 98 yards on 27 carries (32.7 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Evans has also added five catches for 30 yards (10.0 per game).

Evans has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

Darrynton Evans Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 6 Vikings 9 32 0 1 2 0 Week 7 Raiders 14 48 0 1 6 0 Week 8 @Chargers 4 18 1 3 22 0

