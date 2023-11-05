Darnell Mooney will be running routes against the seventh-best passing defense in the league when his Chicago Bears play the New Orleans Saints in Week 9, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Mooney has grabbed 15 balls (on 28 targets) for 225 yards (32.1 per game) and one score this year.

Mooney vs. the Saints

Mooney vs the Saints (since 2021): No games

No games New Orleans has allowed one opposing receiver to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Saints have surrendered a TD pass to 10 opposing players this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against New Orleans on the season.

The 189.5 passing yards per game allowed by the Saints defense makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Saints have put up 10 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Saints' defense is 15th in the league in that category.

Darnell Mooney Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 27.5 (-111)

Mooney Receiving Insights

Mooney, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in five of seven games this season.

Mooney has 11.6% of his team's target share (28 targets on 242 passing attempts).

He has 225 receiving yards on 28 targets to rank 52nd in league play with eight yards per target.

Mooney, in seven games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (5.3% of his team's 19 offensive TDs).

Mooney has been targeted three times in the red zone (9.4% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts).

Mooney's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chargers 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 1 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 4 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 2 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/5/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 4 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

