At Caesars Superdome in Week 9, the Chicago Bears' D.J. Moore will be facing the New Orleans Saints pass defense and Paulson Adebo. Check out this article for more stats and information on this intriguing matchup.

Bears vs. Saints Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

D.J. Moore Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Saints 99.1 12.4 4 29 8.11

D.J. Moore vs. Paulson Adebo Insights

D.J. Moore & the Bears' Offense

D.J. Moore's 691 receiving yards (86.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 44 receptions on 57 targets with five touchdowns.

Through the air, Chicago ranks 22nd in the NFL in passing yards (1,503) and ninth in passing touchdowns (12).

When it comes to total offense, the Bears rank 15th in the NFL in points scored (21.4 per game) and 14th in total yards (320.6 per game).

Chicago has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, airing it out 30.3 times per contest, which is fifth in the league.

In the red zone, the Bears rank 16th in the NFL in pass attempts, airing it out 32 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 50.8%.

Paulson Adebo & the Saints' Defense

Paulson Adebo has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 20 tackles and eight passes defended.

In the air, New Orleans has given up the eighth-lowest number of passing yards in the NFL, 1,516 (189.5 per game).

The Saints' points-against average on defense is 19.3 per game, 14th in the league.

One player has collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against New Orleans this season.

The Saints have allowed 10 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

D.J. Moore vs. Paulson Adebo Advanced Stats

D.J. Moore Paulson Adebo Rec. Targets 57 27 Def. Targets Receptions 44 8 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.7 15 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 691 20 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 86.4 3.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 314 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 5 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 2 Interceptions

