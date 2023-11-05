D.J. Moore has a difficult matchup when his Chicago Bears play the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Saints concede 189.5 passing yards per game, seventh-best in the league.

Moore has 44 receptions for a team-high 691 yards and five TDs so far this season. He's been targeted 57 times, producing 86.4 yards per game.

Moore vs. the Saints

Moore vs the Saints (since 2021): 4 GP / 30 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 30 REC YPG / REC TD New Orleans has allowed one opposing receiver to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Saints have conceded a TD pass to 10 opposing players this year.

New Orleans has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The pass defense of the Saints is giving up 189.5 yards per outing this year, which ranks seventh in the NFL.

So far this season, the Saints have allowed 10 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 15th in NFL play.

D.J. Moore Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 59.5 (-115)

Moore Receiving Insights

In three of eight games this season, Moore has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Moore has received 23.6% of his team's 242 passing attempts this season (57 targets).

He has 691 receiving yards on 57 targets to rank fifth in NFL play with 12.1 yards per target.

Moore has had a touchdown catch in three of eight games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has five total touchdowns this season (26.3% of his team's 19 offensive TDs).

Moore (five red zone targets) has been targeted 15.6% of the time in the red zone (32 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chargers 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 4 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/22/2023 Week 7 9 TAR / 8 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 5 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/5/2023 Week 5 10 TAR / 8 REC / 230 YDS / 3 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 8 REC / 131 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

