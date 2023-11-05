The Chicago Blackhawks, with Connor Bedard, take the ice Sunday against the New Jersey Devils at United Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Bedard are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Connor Bedard vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Bedard Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Bedard has averaged 19:24 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

Bedard has a goal in five of 10 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Bedard has a point in seven games this year through 10 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In two of 10 contests this year, Bedard has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Bedard's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Bedard going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Bedard Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 36 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

