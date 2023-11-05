Will Connor Bedard Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 5?
On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks square off with the New Jersey Devils. Is Connor Bedard going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Connor Bedard score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)
Bedard stats and insights
- In five of 10 games this season, Bedard has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have given up 36 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.1 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
