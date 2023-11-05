With the Chicago Bears taking on the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Cole Kmet a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Cole Kmet score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

Kmet has 35 receptions (42 targets) for 319 yards and three scores, averaging 39.9 yards per game.

Kmet has a touchdown catch in two games this year (out of seven), and he scored multiple times in one game.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 7 5 44 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 6 4 38 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 2 2 22 0 Week 4 Broncos 9 7 85 2 Week 5 @Commanders 5 5 42 1 Week 6 Vikings 3 2 9 0 Week 8 @Chargers 10 10 79 0

