Chicago Bears receiver Cole Kmet has a difficult matchup in Week 9 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are giving up the seventh-fewest passing yards in the league, 189.5 per game.

Kmet's stat line shows 35 receptions for 319 yards and three scores this season. He puts up 39.9 yards receiving per game.

Kmet vs. the Saints

Kmet vs the Saints (since 2021): No games

No games One player has recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New Orleans in the 2023 season.

The Saints have surrendered a TD pass to 10 opposing players this year.

New Orleans has not allowed an opposing receiver to record more than one TD grab against it on the season.

Kmet will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this week. The Saints concede 189.5 passing yards per contest.

The Saints' defense ranks 15th in the NFL by giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (10 total passing TDs).

Cole Kmet Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 30.5 (-111)

Kmet Receiving Insights

Kmet, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in five of eight games this season.

Kmet has received 17.4% of his team's 242 passing attempts this season (42 targets).

He has 319 receiving yards on 42 targets to rank 66th in NFL play with 7.6 yards per target.

Kmet has a touchdown catch in two games this season (out of seven), and he scored multiple times in one game.

He has 15.8% of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Kmet has been targeted eight times in the red zone (25.0% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts).

Kmet's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chargers 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 TAR / 10 REC / 79 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/5/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 5 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 7 REC / 85 YDS / 2 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

