The New Jersey Devils (6-3-1), coming off a 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues, visit the Chicago Blackhawks (4-6) at United Center on Sunday, November 5 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN. The Blackhawks defeated the Florida Panthers 5-2 in their most recent outing.

Blackhawks vs. Devils Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Devils (-210) Blackhawks (+170) 6 Devils (-1.5)

Blackhawks Betting Insights

The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 10 games this season, and won four (40.0%).

Chicago has a record of 3-4 when it's been set as an underdog of +170 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blackhawks have a 37.0% chance to win.

Chicago has played five games this season with over 6 goals.

Blackhawks vs Devils Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Devils Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 39 (7th) Goals 24 (29th) 36 (19th) Goals Allowed 34 (16th) 17 (1st) Power Play Goals 4 (26th) 9 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 5 (7th)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

The Blackhawks' 24 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 29th in the league.

The Blackhawks have allowed 34 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 16th.

Their -10 goal differential ranks 27th in the league.

