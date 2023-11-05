The Chicago Bears (2-6) hit the road to meet the New Orleans Saints (4-4) at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

As the Saints prepare for this matchup against the Bears, take a look at the betting trends and insights for both teams.

Bears vs. Saints Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Saints 8.5 41 -375 +300

Bears vs. Saints Betting Records & Stats

Chicago Bears

The Bears have combined with their opponents to score more than 41 points in seven of eight games this season.

Chicago's average game total this season has been 43.7, 2.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bears have gone 2-5-1 against the spread this season.

The Bears have won two of the seven games they've played as underdogs this season.

Chicago has not won as an underdog of +300 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

New Orleans Saints

The average point total in New Orleans' outings this year is 41, which equals this game's over/under.

The Saints are 2-5-1 against the spread this season.

The Saints have been moneyline favorites seven times this season. They've gone 3-4.

New Orleans has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -375 or shorter.

Saints vs. Bears Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Saints 21.4 15 19.3 12 41 2 8 Bears 21.4 15 27.3 29 43.7 7 8

Bears vs. Saints Betting Insights & Trends

Bears

Chicago has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, over its last three games.

The Bears have hit the over once in their past three games.

The Saints have put up only 17 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 2.1 per game), while the Bears have been outscored by opponents by 47 total points (5.9 per game).

Saints

New Orleans has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, in its past three contests.

In its past three games, New Orleans has gone over the total twice.

The Saints have outscored their opponents by only 17 points this season (2.1 per game), and opponents of the Bears have outscored them by 47 points on the year (5.9 per game).

Bears Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.7 42.6 44.8 Implied Team Total AVG 24.5 22.8 26.3 ATS Record 2-5-1 1-2-1 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-2-0 3-1-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 1-2 1-3

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41 41 41 Implied Team Total AVG 21.9 22.3 21.6 ATS Record 2-5-1 0-3-0 2-2-1 Over/Under Record 2-6-0 1-2-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-4 1-2 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

