The New Orleans Saints (4-4) and the Chicago Bears (2-6) square off at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

How to Watch Saints vs. Bears

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: CBS

Bears Insights

The Bears score 21.4 points per game, the same number the Saints give up.

The Bears collect 24.2 more yards per game (320.6) than the Saints give up per outing (296.4).

This year Chicago rushes for 25.9 more yards per game (132.8) than New Orleans allows (106.9).

This year the Bears have turned the ball over 13 times, while the Saints have forced 13 turnovers.

Bears Away Performance

The Bears' average points scored in away games (20) is lower than their overall average (21.4). But their average points allowed in road games (29.5) is higher than overall (27.3).

The Bears accumulate 296.3 yards per game in away games (24.3 less than their overall average), and give up 408.3 away from home (67.3 more than overall).

Chicago accumulates 187.8 passing yards per game in away games (0.1 less than its overall average), and concedes 319.3 in away games (57 more than overall).

The Bears rack up 108.5 rushing yards per game in road games (24.3 less than their overall average), and give up 89 in road games (10.2 more than overall).

The Bears' offensive third-down percentage on the road (42.6%) is lower than their overall average (43.4%). And their defensive third-down percentage in away games (57.4%) is higher than overall (48.5%).

Bears Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/15/2023 Minnesota L 19-13 FOX 10/22/2023 Las Vegas W 30-12 FOX 10/29/2023 at Los Angeles L 30-13 NBC 11/5/2023 at New Orleans - CBS 11/9/2023 Carolina - Amazon Prime Video 11/19/2023 at Detroit - FOX 11/27/2023 at Minnesota - ABC/ESPN

