The New Orleans Saints will face the Chicago Bears at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, November 5 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model projects the Saints will win -- see below for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Saints are compiling 21.4 points per game on offense (17th in NFL), and they rank ninth on the other side of the ball with 19.3 points allowed per game. The Bears' defense has been bottom-five in scoring defense this season, conceding 27.3 points per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL. On offense, they rank 17th with 21.4 points per contest.

Bears vs. Saints Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Saints (-8.5) Over (41) Saints 29, Bears 16

Bears Betting Info

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 24.4% chance of a victory for the Bears.

Chicago has covered just twice in eight games with a spread this season.

The Bears have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more this year twice, and failed to cover both times.

In Chicago's eight contests this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

This season, Bears games have resulted in an average scoring total of 43.7, which is 2.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Saints Betting Info

The Saints have an 80.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

New Orleans has won just two games against the spread this season.

New Orleans games have hit the over just twice this season.

The over/under in this game (41) is equal to the average total for Saints games this season.

Bears vs. Saints 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Orleans 21.4 19.3 16.3 24.0 24.4 16.4 Chicago 21.4 27.3 22.8 25.0 20.0 29.5

