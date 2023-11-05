The New Orleans Saints (4-4) will meet the Chicago Bears (2-6) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Caesars Superdome. The Saints are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 42 points.

Interested in live betting the Saints/Bears game this week? Here are some stats and trends to help assist you with your in-game wagers.

Bears vs. Saints Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Bears have hit the gridiron for eight games this season, and they have been winning after the first quarter three times and have trailed five times.

The Saints have been leading after the first quarter in two games, have been behind after the first quarter in three games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 4.1 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 4.6 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Bears have outscored their opponent in the second quarter three times, lost four times, and tied one time in eight games this season.

The Saints have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games this season, lost the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 5.4 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 7.1 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Bears have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in five games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

Looking at scoring in the third quarter, the Saints have won the third quarter in six games and have tied two games.

On offense, New Orleans is averaging 5.4 points in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 0.8 points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

4th Quarter

The Bears have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games this season. Meanwhile, they've lost the fourth quarter in two games.

In eight games this year, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter three times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up one time.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 5.6 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 7.6 points on average in that quarter.

Bears vs. Saints Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Bears have been winning after the first half in three games this season. The team has been losing after the first half in five games.

In eight games this year, the Saints have been winning after the first half four times (3-1 in those games) and have been losing after the first half four times (1-3).

2nd Half

This season, the Bears have won the second half in three games, been outscored in the second half in three games, and been knotted up in the second half in two games.

In eight games this season, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the second half four times, lost two times, and been knotted up two times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 11 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 8.4 points on average in the second half.

