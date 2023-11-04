Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Winnebago County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Winnebago County, Illinois this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Winnebago County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Pecatonica High School at Stillman Valley High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Stillman Valley, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
IC Catholic Prep at Boylan Catholic High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Willowbrook High School at Hononegah Community High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Rockton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
