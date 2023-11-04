Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Whiteside County, Illinois? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

  • Fayette County
  • Lake County
  • Peoria County
  • Randolph County
  • Livingston County
  • DuPage County
  • Greene County
  • Rock Island County
  • Menard County
  • Calhoun County

    • Whiteside County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Morrison High School at Wethersfield High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
    • Location: Kewanee, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Francis High School at Sterling High School

    • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 4
    • Location: Sterling, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.