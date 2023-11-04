Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Whiteside County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Whiteside County, Illinois? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Whiteside County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Morrison High School at Wethersfield High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Kewanee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Francis High School at Sterling High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Sterling, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
