The Northern Iowa Panthers (5-3) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-8) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at the UNI-Dome in an MVFC battle.

Northern Iowa is totaling 372.4 yards per game on offense this year (46th in the FCS), and is surrendering 341.1 yards per game (54th) on defense. Western Illinois has plenty of room to improve, as it ranks 17th-worst in points per game (15) this season and worst in points allowed per game (48).

We will break down all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Western Illinois vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Cedar Falls, Iowa

Cedar Falls, Iowa Venue: UNI-Dome

Western Illinois vs. Northern Iowa Key Statistics

Western Illinois Northern Iowa 252.1 (120th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 372.4 (49th) 485.4 (125th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 341.1 (52nd) 53 (128th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 105.1 (107th) 199.1 (69th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 267.3 (13th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Western Illinois Stats Leaders

Matt Morrissey has thrown for 1,557 yards (194.6 ypg) while completing 59.8% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ludovick Choquette, has carried the ball 60 times for 233 yards (29.1 per game) with three touchdowns.

Seth Glatz has run for 213 yards across 64 attempts.

Jaylin Jackson has collected 37 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 386 (48.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 30 times and has three touchdowns.

Jay Parker has 38 receptions (on 27 targets) for a total of 320 yards (40 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Donald McKinney's 22 grabs (on 18 targets) have netted him 262 yards (32.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Northern Iowa Stats Leaders

Theo Day has racked up 2,115 yards (264.4 ypg) on 154-of-247 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

Tye Edwards has racked up 293 yards on 73 carries while finding paydirt three times.

Amauri Pesek-Hickson has been handed the ball 61 times this year and racked up 287 yards (35.9 per game) with three touchdowns.

Sam Schnee's 729 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 46 times and has totaled 42 catches and four touchdowns.

Sergio Morancy has put up a 294-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 19 passes on 16 targets.

Logan Wolf has been the target of 26 passes and compiled 26 grabs for 294 yards, an average of 36.8 yards per contest.

