The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest against the Florida Panthers is slated for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Taylor Raddysh light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Taylor Raddysh score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Raddysh stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Raddysh has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

Raddysh has zero points on the power play.

Raddysh averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

